CoSoSys, a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and insider threat management, today launches the latest version of its award-winning Endpoint Protector solution.

In addition to a new user interface, Endpoint Protector v5.4.0.0 brings a host of new features to customers, including support for user remediation, and the ability to use the Azure AD API in Microsoft Graph to synchronize user profiles.

"With Endpoint Protector 5.4.0.0 our focus was on simplifying data protection for enterprises. This new release brings with it important features and integrations that help to increase productivity, and reduce the support burden for larger companies who need to protect their sensitive data and comply with local data protection laws," said Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder.

User remediation1, one of the most important new features in Endpoint Protector 5.4.0.0, enables users to override a DLP policy by adding a justification for doing so. Currently available for Endpoint Protector's Content Aware Protection module, this feature significantly improves the experience for end-users and reduces the time that an admin team spends responding to support tickets, and requests to bypass a policy restriction.

The latest version will now also allow administrators to synchronize user identities and profiles from Azure Active Directory with Endpoint Protector, streamlining user management and ensuring DLP policies are correctly applied.

Additional updates for Endpoint Protector's modules include:

The Device Control module, which monitors USB and peripheral ports, now includes advanced options for Offline Temporary Passwords (OTP). Starting with Endpoint Protector 5.4.0.0, it will be possible for admins to revoke an OTP that has been already activated; and Universal OTPs can now be set to appear only to Super Admins.

The Content Aware Protection module, which scans and monitors data in motion, can now be configured with custom notifications, helping users to better understand the reasons behind a DLP policy violation.

The eDiscovery module that scans data-at-rest comes with new PII data support, including Brazilian addresses and mobile phone numbers to help companies reach LGPD compliance. New apps (including WebEx Teams) and file types are also covered for improved granularity.

For more information about Endpoint Protector, please visit https://www.endpointprotector.com.

About CoSoSys

Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys is the industry's leading cross-platform DLP solution, allowing organizations to protect their high-value data from persistent security threats and challenges across Windows, MacOS and Linux. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention. The company has offices in the U.S., Romania, and Germany.

1Available on Endpoint Protector Premium Plans.

