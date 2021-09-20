DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING



20.09.2021 / 16:00

UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group") advises that Mattress Firm has released the following announcement:

"MATTRESS FIRM GROUP INC. EXPLORING A POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

HOUSTON, Texas - September 20, 2021 - Mattress Firm Group Inc. announced that it is exploring a potential initial public offering of its common stock by its stockholders and in connection therewith has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The number of shares of common stock potentially to be offered by its stockholders and the price range for any such offering have not yet been determined. Any such offering would take place after the SEC completes its review process, and be subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act."

Mattress Firm is the leading mattress speciality retailer in the United States, with more than 2 300 retail stores nationwide, giving it the largest mattress retail footprint in the country. For more information refer to https://www.mattressfirm.com/.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

20 September 2021