Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Two Maids & A Mop on Its Acquisition by Home Franchise Concepts

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier M&A advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Two Maid's & A Mop to Home Franchise Concepts ("HFC"), a portfolio company of JM Family Enterprises Inc., a privately-held company founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Two Maids & A Mop. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Associate), and Colby Carter (Analyst). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks Boxwood's 7th deal of 2021 and its 5th franchisor transaction of the year.

Two Maids & A Mop is one of the fastest growing franchise cleaning companies in the country, with 91 locations serving nearly 500 customers across 80 markets daily in the United States. The concept is designed to offer flexibility for its customers with a variety of cleaning packages to meet the demands of any homeowner. It offers everything from recurring cleanings, to a one-time deep clean and more. Two Maids & A Mop earned a coveted spot on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and was named one of the fastest-growing cleaning companies in America by Inc. Magazine in 2020.

"We were very pleased to be able to bring together these two leading companies in the home services market. Two Maids & A Mop provides a new recurring revenue brand to Home Franchise Concepts' existing position as one of the leading franchising systems in home improvement goods and services," said Patrick Galleher. "Joining with HFC will position Two Maids & A Mop for success for many years to come."

Home Franchise Concepts was founded in 2006 and is one of the world's largest franchising systems in home improvement goods and services. In addition to Two Maids & A Mop, HFC's influential brands include, Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, and Bath Tune-Up.

"Our home cleaning service brand aligns perfectly with HFC's existing position as one of the world's largest franchising systems in home improvement goods and services. We believe the HFC family will benefit from the addition of Two Maids & A Mop, and that our knowledge in the franchising space will empower the team to grow while supporting its existing franchise network," said Ron Holt, Founder and Owner of Two Maids & A Mop. "I am excited to see the Two Maids & A Mop brand flourish with its new partner."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Two Maids & A Mop

Two Maids & A Mop is a residential cleaning franchise headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The first location opened its doors 17 years ago in Pensacola, Florida, and currently serves 80+ markets across the United States. The residential cleaning service was named to the 2019 and 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 lists and ranked #11 on Entrepreneur's Top 100 New Franchises list in 2018. In 2016, Inc. Magazine named Two Maids & A Mop the fastest growing cleaning company in America. The company landed on Inc.'s list of 10 Franchises That Swept the Nation in 2015.

Visit https://twomaidsandamop.com/ to learn more.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts is one of the world's largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space and among the world's largest franchise businesses. HFC's five brands, including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean® and Kitchen Tune-Up, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 1,700 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information about Home Franchise Concept, please visit https://www.homefranchiseconcepts.com/

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, DataScan and Home Franchise Concepts.

See JM Family Enterprises for more information.

