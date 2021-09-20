Leading Impact Protection Company D3O Acquired by Elysian Capital III LP

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D3O, the world's leading impact protection company, is delighted to announce that it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP.

The acquisition by Elysian Capital sees previous owners Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund exit the business after six years of year-on-year growth and allows for continued global expansion of the D3O brand.

D3O is recognized as the world's foremost impact protection brand, partnering with a significant portfolio of global brands across the motorcycle, sports, defense, workwear and consumer electronics industries, with D3O products used by the likes of the US Department of Defense, Fox Racing, ZAGG and Triumph Motorcycles.

D3O has a portfolio of branded patented technologies that are used across a range of applications: from helmet liner systems that mitigate against traumatic brain injury for soldiers and first responders; low profile CE certified body armour for motorcyclists; back of hand protection for industrial workers; through to protective cases and screen shields for smart phones.

With its distinct 'orange' colour, the D3O 'ingredient brand' is recognized as the authority on impact protection and the brand's team of ambassadors include NHL star Seth Jones, Isle of Man TT world record holder Michael Dunlop; and eight-time gold medallist Downhill Racer Tahnée Seagrave. D3O's appeal is far reaching with products and materials also used by Formula 1 teams, Hollywood stunt men and women, and a host of Olympic athletes during the Tokyo 2020 games.

Stuart Sawyer, CEO of D3O, said: "We are delighted to be working with Elysian for the next phase of growth for D3O. Our talented and hard-working team have done an exceptional job at establishing D3O as the market leader for impact protection. We look forward to building on this foundation through continued innovation, delivering best-in-class customer service and providing a compelling brand value proposition. I'd like to thank our previous investors for the support they have given us in establishing D3O, we now look forward to scaling the business and realising the significant opportunities to protect people and their things around the world."

James Cunningham, Partner at Elysian Capital, said: "We have been very impressed with the way Stuart and the team have developed the D3O brand and the breadth and quality of the customers the company serves. We look forward to supporting them as they realise the potential for the brand across existing and new market segments."

ABOUT D3O (www.D3O.com)

D3O is a fast-growth Protection company that develops and markets world leading impact protection products. With offices in the UK, US and China, D3O partners with a broad portfolio of world-class brands that include the US Department of Defense, ZAGG, Triumph Motorcycles and Fox Racing. From body protection for professional athletes and motorcyclists to helmet liner systems that mitigate against traumatic brain injury, D3O is recognised as the authority on Impact Protection.

ABOUT ELYSIAN CAPITAL LLP (www.elysiancapital.com)

Elysian Capital is an independent private equity fund specialising in the UK and Ireland lower mid-market. The management team combines entrepreneurial and business operational competence with an experienced private equity and leveraged debt capability, providing the full range of skills needed to make and develop successful investments in Elysian Capital's target markets.

