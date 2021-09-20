The 120 MW solar plant will sell power under two long-term PPAs for the electricity to be generated by 90 MW of its capacity.From pv magazine Germany Bavarian photovoltaic company Anumar has officially commissioned its Schornhof solar park - located in Berg im Gau, 20km southwest of Ingolstadt - with a capacity of 120 MW. According to the company, it is the largest ground-mounted PV installation in southern Germany. The project owner, Norway's Statkraft, secured two long-term PPAs for the clean power to be generated by 90 MW of the plant's generation capacity. Anumar said it wants to expand ...

