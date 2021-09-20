Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Inzile AB (publ) is removed (480/21)

On August 24, 2021, the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only one board member. Today, September 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that three new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of four board members. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that observation status for the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB