Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neue Rekordfahrt? Die große Chance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2021 | 16:41
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Inzile AB (publ) is removed (480/21)

On August 24, 2021, the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors
consisted of only one board member. 

Today, September 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information
that three new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors,
thereby consisting of four board members. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that observation
status for the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208,
order book ID 175688) shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.