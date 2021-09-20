IQ AI Ltd.: IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation

Sales of Renewal Licenses for Established Clients and a New Installation of IB Clinic at the Eastern Alabama Medical Center

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Q-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced the sale of multiple licenses of its Imaging Biometrics (IB) software for the automated generation of quantitative perfusion maps. The sales consist of renewal licenses for established clients and a new installation of IB Clinic at the Eastern Alabama Medical Center (EAMC).

IB Clinic - Container edition is a fully automated processing pipeline for all IB Software modules, including IB Neuro, IB Delta T1 maps, IB DCE, and IB Diffusion. Ever since it has been made available, the clinical adoption of the container edition has grown steadily with hospitals and imaging centers of all sizes. Of value to clinicians is the automated generation of IB's quantitative output maps and, specifically, IB Neuro's quantitative relative cerebral blood volume (rCBV) maps, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) method for evaluating brain tumors. The automated workflow frees up valuable resources, such as neuro radiologists and MR Technologists, while simultaneously providing unique information shown useful in the diagnosis and treatment optimization of brain tumor patients.

"While the pandemic negatively impacted sales earlier this year, we are grateful for the rapid return of sales activity, as well as trial evaluations of our software," said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB. "We've had renewals from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Rhode Island Hospital-Brown University, as well as an uptick in sales from our channel partners. We expect more renewals and new customers during the final quarter of 2021 and throughout next year."

The quantitative capabilities of IB software allow for a standardized imaging protocol across sites and platforms: a patient scanned at one site on a given MR scanner platform can have a follow-up scan performed on a different MR scanner and the data, if processed with IB Neuro, will be directly comparable for accurate longitudinal assessment. Quantitatively assessing how a tumor is changing over time is critical for both clinicians and their patients.

"We have been using IB quantitative perfusion imaging for over a year at our main cancer center, and the information has been invaluable to us in determining brain tumor treatment planning and follow-up," said Dr. Matthew Dobbs, a radiologist at EAMC. "When the radiation oncologists at one of our hospitals requested MR perfusion, we immediately recommended purchasing IB software based on our positive experiences."

For further information, please contact:

IQ-AI Limited

Trevor Brown/Vinod Kaushal/Brett Skelly/Michael Schmainda

Tel: 020 7469 0930

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Lucy Williams/Heena Karani

Tel: 020 7220 9797

About Imaging Biometrics, LLC

Imaging Biometrics®, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LON: IQAI) (OTCQB: IQAIF), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter, President

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Tel: 212-564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: IQ AI Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664772/IQAI-Software-Chosen-for-Quantitative-Accuracy-and-Automation