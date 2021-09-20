- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord says due to the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia the ramp-up of the two new video solutions, Jabra Panacast 50 and Jabra Panacast 20, has been slower than expected.
- • Says certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries and the situation is increasingly challenging, both in Audio and Hearing units
- • Says Audio organic growth of 5% forecast for the second half will be skewed more toward Q4
