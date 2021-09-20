Sigasi, the leading developer of hardware description language (HDL) design solutions, today announced the availability of its Visual Studio Code (VS Code) Extension, a transformative innovation for interacting with HDL source code. VS Code is a cross-platform, customizable development environment that supports numerous languages to which Sigasi adds commercial quality support for hardware description languages. VS Code combines the simplicity of a source code editor with powerful developer tooling such as smart code completion, navigation, and type time code feedback.

"Sigasi continues to invest in the development of new platforms, features and improvements making the work of digital chip design and verification engineers more efficient and focused," stated CTO and co-founder of Sigasi, Hendrik Eeckhaut. "Adding this new product to our successful Sigasi Studio product line is perfectly aligned with our long-term vision of supporting our customers' focus by offering the best HDL code experience possible."

Whether developing in VHDL, Verilog, SystemVerilog or a mix of these languages, the Sigasi product line understands the entire context of the design project. Advanced features such as intelligent autocomplete, code refactoring and automatic documentation make design development easier, more efficient, and much faster. Sigasi Studio products also integrate with several FPGA and ASIC toolchains.

The VS Code extension uses the same license as Sigasi Studio. Users now have the option to freely choose the best front-end solution for their design. VS Code users can download Sigasi from the Visual Studio marketplace to get powerful developer support while working with Verilog, VHDL and SystemVerilog. New users to Sigasi can request a trial license at www.sigasi.com/try. For more information on the VS Code extension, visit: sigasi.com/vscode/.

About Sigasi Studio

Sigasi Studio, the company's flagship product,is an intelligent design creation solution that features advanced programming assistance for hardware design teams. Sigasi Studio drastically improves the FPGA and ASIC designer's productivity by providing support to write, inspect and modify digital circuit designs in the most intuitive way. Advanced features such as intelligent autocompletes and code refactoring, make Verilog, VHDL and SystemVerilog design-entry easier and more efficient. Sigasi Studio has become the essential next-generation Intelligent Development Environment (IDE) for hardware designers.

About Sigasi

Sigasi was founded in 2008 in Belgium to provide the benefits of an Intelligent Development Environment (IDE) to hardware designers. The company's Sigasi Studio platform improves productivity for hardware designers and is used worldwide by industry leaders in the fields of healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecom, aerospace and defense. Sigasi Studio provides design teams with interfaces to the most popular EDA design tools with automated compilation and simulation. Sigasi has various partnerships with FPGA and EDA companies including Intel, Xilinx and Aldec. Sigasi is headquartered in Belgium (Europe) and has various sales partners worldwide. For more information visit: www.sigasi.com

