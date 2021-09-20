DJ ENERGISME: Sandrine Cauvin joins Energisme as Administrative and Financial Director.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: Sandrine Cauvin joins Energisme as Administrative and Financial Director. 20-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sandrine Cauvin joins Energisme as Administrative and Financial Director

With over 20 years' experience in finance and particular expertise in equity markets - first as a financial analyst and then as a portfolio manager - Sandrine is taking on her new role as of today.

A graduate of the European Institute of Business and CIIA (Certified International Investment Analyst) from SFAF (Société Française des Analystes Financiers), Sandrine Cauvin began her career in the independent stock exchange company Jean-Pierre Pinatton (acquired by Oddo in 2000) as a financial analyst in the commodities sector (metals and oil). She further developed her expertise as a financial analyst in the energy sector at several financial services companies (CCF Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux and Raymond James) before entering the asset management field by joining the equity research team of the French hedge fund A.D.I. Alternative Investments. She then continued her experience in asset management at various management companies, focusing in recent years on responsible investment within Otea Capital from July 2018 to September 2020.

Sandrine's experience in the Finance function acquired as a financial analyst and asset manager, her knowledge of the investment world and her specialisation in the energy and ESG1 sector are all assets to support Energisme's change in scope and the acceleration of its growth. In addition to taking charge of the Company's Finance Department, Sandrine is responsible for investor relations.

This appointment is part of the initiative launched in early 2021 to strengthen the managerial structure in terms of strategy, sales development, marketing and communication.

Sandrine Cauvin said: "I am proud to join the Energisme team. It is a real opportunity to align my career path with my commitment to sustainable development. In recent years, I have devoted myself to the field of energy and ESG1 issues. My arrival at Energisme now gives me the chance to enhance this expertise within a fast-growing company that has already demonstrated its ability to help its customers meet the major challenges of Data and improve their energy and environmental performance. I intend to carry out this mission by participating in the development of the Company's financial performance and relations with all its shareholders, whether professionals or individuals."

1ESG - Environment, Social, Governance About ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by the technological and operational strengths of its platform, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

Find out more at https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Yaël Mamane Jennifer Jullia/Loris Daougabel Alexandre Coulier yael.mamane@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr/ldaougabel@actifin.fr acoulier@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (0)1 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19/+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16 Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - nomination DAF EN

1234711 20-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234711&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)