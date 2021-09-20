The "Europe miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product, Technology, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe miRNA sequencing and assay market is expected to reach US$ 144.87 million by 2027 from US$ 62.30 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The widening application range of microRNAs and rise in funding for genomics research. However, challenges associated with the delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics hinder the market growth.

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are noncoding RNAs that are partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA). They are known to downregulate the expression, which makes them vital regulators of important cellular functions. Being involved in the process of differentiation, they act as markers in cell type identification. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis.

Extensive research is being conducted to identify new miRNAs. Furthermore, new discoveries regarding the role of miRNAs in disease development have made them a key target of novel therapeutic approaches. Several miRNA-targeted therapeutics against the diseases such as cancer and hepatitis have reached the clinical phase.

For instance, Santaris Pharma has developed a therapeutic molecule named Miravirsen that targets miR-122 for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection; the molecule is in the Phase II clinical trial. Therefore, rise in funding of genomic research to identify new molecules to diagnose and treat diseases, and consequent expansion of the range of applications of miRNAs are driving the growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market in Europe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been having some serious effects on European countries. The miRNA sequencing and assay market in the region witnessed shortfall at the beginning of the pandemic crisis due to disruptions in supply chain and lowered demands due to lockdown imposed by many European countries. However, later, the demand for the miRNA sequencing and assay products increased drastically with supportive government initiatives.

Many private research organizations have expanded their research teams and projects to accelerate studies related to SARS-CoV-2. For instance, QIAGEN, Germany, a pioneer in next-generation sequencing (NGS), has expanded its integrated coronavirus next-generation sequencing platforms and software solutions to accelerate COVID-19 research. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has been supporting the Europe miRNA sequencing and assay market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Widening Range of MicroRNA Applications

5.1.2 Rise in Funding for Genomics Research

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Related to Delivery, Efficacy, and Specificity of miRNA-based Therapeutics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Infectious Diseases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development and Launch of Innovative Products

5.5 Impact analysis

6. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Library Preparation

7.4 Consumables

8. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share, by Technology, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Sequencing by Synthesis

8.4 Nanopore

8.5 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

9. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Analysis By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Research Institute

9.4 Academia

9.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

10. miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Europe Analysis

10.1 Europe: miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Europe: miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, by Country, 2019 2027 (%)

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Organic Developments

12.3 Inorganic Developments

13. Company Profiles

Illumina, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp

TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

