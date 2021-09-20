Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce its flagship brand Hype Cannabis Co. ("HYPE") will be co-hosting an exciting industry event during the renowned Hall of Flowers B2B premium cannabis trade show in Santa Rosa, California.

The industry event will showcase some of Hype's newest products, introduce its sleek new packaging, and unveil the rebranding of Hype Cannabis Co. products.

HYPE Cannabis Co Packaging

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7473/97036_8e2edfbab481eb04_002full.jpg

Meet the team and learn more about HYPE Cannabis Co.'s:

Exciting new line of cultivar, genetics, and new packaging;

Cultivation capabilities as well as the purity and high THC potency of its flower;

New cultivars and genetics that have been carefully selected;

California state-wide growth strategy, marketing, pricing, and promotions; and

New upgrades and expansion of its Sacramento cultivation and production facility.

JOIN THE HYPE TEAM for an evening of socializing, networking, and chatting about all things cannabis. RSVP to enjoy drinks, catering, and music by DJ Wushu and Meanteam, as well as new product demonstrations.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021

6:00 PM to 10:30 PM PST

Shady Oak Barrel House

420 1st Street

Santa Rosa, CA

To learn more about the industry event and to RSVP visit: http://hypecannabis.co/hall-of-flowers.

"We are proud to unveil new HYPE packaging and products at an industry event that supports retailers visiting with the brands, getting to know the people behind the products, in a friendly environment which stimulates interaction and helps in building a better understanding of the latest trends within the cannabis industry," stated Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe Growth.

About Hype Cannabis Co.

Hype Cannabis Co. products are hand-crafted, hand-picked, naturally cured, and trimmed by hand in limited batches. Our cultivators are involved from cultivation to packaging ensuring a high-quality craft product. The pesticide-free process produces a diverse range of strains from popular crowd-pleasers to unique cultivars to satisfy a variety of taste sensations and experiences.

Everyone on our HYPE team is passionate about the plant, and every product we create showcases the care and attention we give to our cultivation. From flower to wax, we stand behind everything we produce. We are fanatical about plant education and community, reach out to us on social media to join the conversation on how this amazing plant connects the world.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD (cannabidiol) products. Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Phone: +1 416.479.9547

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97036