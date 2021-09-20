The Barber Shop Marketing: Turtle Creek Association's 20th Anniversary Tour of Homes Soars to New Heights on October 9, 2021

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / It's no secret that the Turtle Creek Corridor is known for the luxurious residences that dot the creek and surrounding lush neighborhood. This year's 20th anniversary tour, Life Elevated, will take virtual visitors on an exclusive look into some of the finest, most glamourous, and intriguing residences on the corridor during the 2021 Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes.

Beginning Saturday, October 9 at 1 p.m., these magnificent homes will be featured on this expertly produced and monumental 20th annual event hosted by local TV personality Ron Corning. Through personal stories, architectural anecdotes, and glimpses into fine collections of art, heirlooms and unique design, visitors are promised to experience the special aspects of each of these homes and their owners from a fresh perspective.

This event is the featured fundraiser for the Turtle Creek Association, the nonprofit whose mission is to be the primary guardian, advocate, and champion that leads in the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor. Turtle Creek Association President JD Trueblood knows how vital outdoor spaces are to the health and well-being of residents and visitors alike. "By bringing people inside stunning Turtle Creek homes through a virtual tour, we are able to make improvements to the creek's public outdoor spaces. The continued preservation and beautification of this Dallas treasure is an ongoing labor of love. We are so appreciative of the community and sponsors who help us make it financially possible," he says.

In addition to the tour, on Saturday, October 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests of an exclusive benefit reception will gather inside the headquarters of the Perot Companies in Dallas for unprecedented access to Perot Legacy Hall, which showcases the remarkable collection of historical artifacts from H. Ross Perot. This private collection, that most people will never see, includes items from Perot's childhood and wall after wall of faces and memorable moments in a magnificent setting. Curated by Perot himself, the collection contains art, artifacts, gifts, awards, mementos and memorabilia amassed over his lifetime and serves as a record of his legacy, but more importantly, as an inspiration to others.

"The Perot family's love of country and support for the military is on full display throughout the hall. Statues of military leaders stand in the sunlight; there is Perot's collection of coins from Medal of Honor recipients, and even Osama bin Laden's cane from Tora Bora, given to Perot by the elite Delta Force. And guests are sure to get goosebumps as you relive the 1978 Iran hostage crisis and recall Perot's private rescue of his EDS employees," says Trueblood. "Due to space and access, this once-in-a-lifetime reception will have a limited capacity and is expected to sell out quickly."

About the homes on tour:

Built in 1934, the classical Tudor home on Westway is a transitional oasis of over 4100 square feet with countless architectural details thoughout. Built and designed with perfection in mind, features like arched doorways, oversized windows, original crown moldings, hardwood floors and decorative plaster created by Mark Marynick of Casci thoughtfully highlight and nuance this Tudor rooted in history. The home was professionally renovated by Custom Home Builder, Nickey Oates and interior design provided by Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative. With Javier's help, the owners have created a classic design style that is both warm and inviting.

As a stunning example of contemporary living, The Claridge, a Dallas treasure, features an open modern atmosphere that accommodates the owners' furnishings and art collected during frequent worldwide travel adds dimension to this "must-see" home. The design focuses on clean lines and simplicity to allow for extraordinary views at night and spectacular park views during the day. The owner has created a strong horizontal composition with a large open floor plan, intentional asymmetry, and large expanses of glass windows and walls.

Eclectic Charm spills out of the 'Grand Dame' of Turtle Creek at 3525. For guests who love rich, layered interior design, highlighting a series of eras and movements, then this eclectic interior design style is this home is unmissable. Designer Josh Pickering has verve and an excellent eye for creating harmony with disparate styles, juxtaposing textures, and contrasting colors, creating a cohesive and beautifully designed home that could be featured in any home décor magazine. The owner and designer clearly understood that eclectic designs are all about experimentation and play, and most importantly, having fun with the freedom it allows.

A breathtaking modern contemporary is featured at The Warrington at 3831 Turtle Creek Blvd. Driven by simplicity and function, this home boasts flexible open spaces designed to blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors. Its streamlined modern feel is genuinely enchanting as you take in the stunning park and skyline views. Get ready for some serious closet envy with a glam closet for her and a gentleman's closet for him. This spectacular home is called "Terango". Learn more about the meaning and the inspirations involved in creating the homes logo in this year's home tour video.

This authentic mid-century modern at 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd. was designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris in 1957.. The current owners have painstakingly restored the unit. All wood panels and wood double doors have been beautifully restored to their original luster. The terrazzo flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms is nothing short of stunning, as bits of shiny aggregate catch the light and create a shimmering effect. The natural fiber-covered cabinets in the dining room, low bench seating in the hallway and built-ins in the master bedroom are all original. Guests will love the iconic furniture, art and geometric shapes that make the space feel retro and vintage.

For the more traditional tastes, The Warrington plays host to a home truly fit for a Queen. The late Judy Pittman was known as "the Queen of Turtle Creek Boulevard." Her family has graciously agreed to allow TCA one last glimpse into her iconic residence. Judy's two-story penthouse is a celebration of traditional design elements. The style throughout is timeless and exudes elegance and comfort. Judy had a great appreciation for antiques, classic art, symmetry, and design rich with history. This segment of the show will celebrate her and the elevated lifestyle she brought to the corridor.

For more information:

ABOUT TURTLE CREEK ASSOCIATION:

The Turtle Creek Association serves as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to be the primary guardian, advocate, and champion that leads in the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor. For more information please visit, https://www.turtlecreekassociation.org/.

