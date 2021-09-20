Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Personnel Changes in the Supervisory Board

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Company") elected Mr. Christian Kullmann as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Ulrich Leitermann as the new Deputy Chairman - each with effect from September 25, 2021.

Christian Kullmann is Chairman of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG. He has been a member of our company's Supervisory Board since May 2007 and has held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since August 28, 2019.

Ulrich Leitermann is chairman of the Mananging Board of the SIGNAL IDUNA Group. He has been a member of the supervisory board of our company since November 2014, and is also the chairman of the supervisory board of Dortmunder Volksbank eG and Sana Kliniken AG.

The next ordinary general meeting of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will take place on December 2, 2021. Against the background of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is expected to be held as a virtual general meeting. As part of this general meeting, a by-election of a new member of the supervisory board shall take place for Mr. Gerd Pieper, who will leave the chair and the supervisory board of the Company with effect of the end of September 24, 2021.

