Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Riesenüberraschung + Kursexplosion vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJQ8 ISIN: CA1368421014 Ticker-Symbol: CANA 
Tradegate
20.09.21
19:56 Uhr
0,314 Euro
-0,024
-7,10 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3140,32822:31
0,3100,33822:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2021 | 22:32
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canagold Resources Ltd.: Canagold to Host a Webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT to Provide a Company Update on the New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) would like to invite interested shareholders to join CEO and Director, Scott Eldridge and Vice President, Exploration Tory Gill, P.Geo, for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris project in northwestern British Columbia near Atlin, BC.

The Canagold Resources webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VuzUgp0RQkuquTYTFaI6hQ

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Scott Eldridge"

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer
CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

About Canagold - Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

For More Information - Please contact: Scott Eldridge, CEO, at Cell: (604) 722-5381 Email: scott@canagoldresources.com, or Knox Henderson, VP Corporate Development, Toll Free: 1-877-684-9700 Tel: (604) 416-0337 Cell: (604) 551-2360 Email: knox@canagoldresources.com

Website: www.canagoldresources.com

SOURCE: Canagold Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664851/Canagold-to-Host-a-Webinar-on-Wednesday-September-22-at-900-am-PDT-1200-pm-EDT-to-Provide-a-Company-Update-on-the-New-Polaris-Project

CANAGOLD RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.