- (PLX AI) - Genmab and Seagen Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer.
- • TIVDAK is a First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Directed to Tissue Factor, a Protein Expressed on Cervical Cancer Cells
- • New Monotherapy Approved for Use in a Cancer with Limited Treatment Options
- • TIVDAK is approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response and the durability of the response
- • Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials
GENMAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de