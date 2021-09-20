Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ0) ("LOOPShare") announces that it and the lender have agreed to extend the maturity date for its outstanding $300,000 principal amount convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to the earlier of December 16, 2021 and the closing date of the previously announced transaction with VGAN Brands Inc. In connection with the extension, the underlying detachable share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") will also have their maturity date extended to December 16, 2021.

Please refer to LOOPShare's press releases dated February 4, 2020, March 18, 2020 and March 19, 2020 for additional details on the terms of the Debentures and Warrants.

About LOOPShare

