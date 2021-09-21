Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Intangible Properties Exchange Inc. (the "Company" or "IPEX") is developing a proprietary process for the valuation and monetization of intangible assets and, together with industry leading strategic partners, the creation of an intangible asset marketplace. With an initial primary focus on the United States marketplace, IPEX is building an end-to-end solution for companies to unlock the value of their intangible assets, such as intellectual property (IP).

The IPEX solution involves the valuation, structuring and monetization of this highly valuable asset class through the issuance of IP-backed digital securities. Each digital security issued through the proprietary IPEX process involves a professional valuation and validation for the underlying intangible asset without the need to disclose confidential information by the asset owner. IPEX is revolutionizing the ability for companies, big and small, to demonstrate and utilize the value of their intangible assets to maximize the value of their enterprises.

IPEX is pleased to announce the appointment of its executive team led by Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Montgomery. The executive team supporting Mr. Montgomery is characterized by deep experience and proven track records of building and scaling technology companies across a variety of industries. The IPEX team includes technology, accounting, legal and intellectual property experts who are dedicated to solving the increasingly frustrating challenge around intangible asset valuation and monetization.

"We are tremendously excited for the support shown for IPEX from those in the intellectual property ecosystem, including companies, investors, lenders and service providers. The value of intangible assets globally is currently estimated at approximately $54.6 trillion with only approximately $1 trillion of that value considered liquid. More importantly, this value is largely absent from companies' balance sheets. Accounting principles and the current illiquid marketplace for intangible assets do not provide a meaningful process for the accurate valuation and flexible monetization of intangible assets. IPEX is changing that," commented Nathan Montgomery, CEO of IPEX. "We are thrilled to be working with IP asset owners, investors and industry experts who are also innovators and trailblazers to unlock the value of intangible assets and, in doing so, bring the most valuable asset class in the world to the broader financing markets."

The IPEX executive team consists of the following:

Nathan Montgomery, JD, B. Comm



Chief Executive Officer Mr. Montgomery is the Chief Executive Officer of IPEX. Prior to joining IPEX, Mr. Montgomery has held various leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer of a number of regulated companies in the financial technology and blockchain industries. Mr. Montgomery has held the role of General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of a Schedule I Canadian bank and of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Canada. Mr. Montgomery is an experienced corporate finance and securities lawyer who practiced at a top tier national law firm. Mason Darabi, CPA, B.Eng



Executive Chairman Mr. Darabi is the Founder and Executive Chairman of IPEX and has over 20 years building technology businesses. Since 2020, Mr. Darabi has been the CFO at Levitee Labs Inc, an alternative medicine provider. Mr. Darabi is also general partner at Darkhorse Partners Inc, a venture builder firm, a Blockchain Founders Fund Global Expert. Mr. Darabi was a founding Director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium, and a CPA Staff at MNP where he led the firm's agriculture data strategy nationally. Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, PhD



Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ali Khan specializes in building Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions with Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain and tokenization focus. Dr. Ali Khan is an executive leader and computer scientist with 10+ of experience of solving complex problems in industry and academia. With a masters from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from University of Calgary, Dr. Ali Khan has held executive and faculty positions across three continents and managed several teams on blockchain, machine learning and software application development projects. Andry Tanusdjaja, CPA, CFA



Chief Financial Officer Mr. Tanusdjaja is the CFO and co-founder of MuseFind, an influencer marketing platform. Mr. Tanusdjaja is a mentor at entrepreneurship@UBC, a mentor at Foresight Cleantech and Entrepreneur In Residence at Entrepreneurs' Roundtable Accelerator based in New York City. Mr. Tanusdjaja holds both Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designations and comes with 14+ years of experience in corporate finance, team building, operations, management, fundraising as well as building strategy for small businesses to the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands. Wilson Acton, JD



Chief Legal Officer Mr. Acton is a serial entrepreneur and 4x tech start-up co-founder. Mr. Acton has an extensive background in M&A, capital markets and venture building. Mr. Acton was the Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Verge Ag, an agtech SaaS business with customers around the globe. Prior thereto, Mr. Acton was the EVP, Corporate Development for Whipcord, a data center operator, prior to its merger with C15 Edge to form Whipcrod Edge. Mr. Acton is actively involved in the community through his roles on multiple advisory and community boards. Sahr Saffa, B.Comm



Chief Growth Officer Mr. Saffa has extensive experience building and scaling companies. Mr. Saffa is a partner and former Director of Marketing of a California-based AI company, AutonomIQ (acquired by Sauce Labs), which under his marketing leadership grew its user base to over one million users residing in more than 160 countries. Mr. Saffa is the Founder and Chairperson of C-Tribe Society, a community driven by diversity and helping innovative and creative people achieve their dreams, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Black Talent Initiative, an organization championing equity by reshaping career opportunities for young Black Canadians. J. Mark Mitchell, M.Sc, MiM (CEMS)



Chief Investment Officer Mr. Mitchell is an international finance professional with experience across five countries and three continents, including four years in China. Mr. Mitchell is the Fund Manager & Director at Red Thread Ventures, a global investment and advisory firm investing in high potential companies. Mr. Mitchell is fluent in Mandarin and holds two master's degrees (Ivey Business School, CEMS Organization) with academic focuses in Economics, Finance, and International Management.

About IPEX

IPEX was founded to become the world's first regulatory compliant blockchain-enabled end-to-end platform for the tokenization and monetization of intangible assets, including registrable intellectual property (such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights) and non-registrable intangible assets. Through IPEX's end-to-end solution to identify, value, structure, issue, and trade tokenized intangible assets, IPEX is a pioneer in the new frontier of digital securities. The IPEX platform will allow asset owners to unlock the true value of their intangible assets, including flexible financing alternatives and instant liquidity. The platform will also provide investors with investment exposure to a new asset class through an incentive-driven marketplace.

