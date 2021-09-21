Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide

LONDON and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Charity , the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, leads the most ambitious NFT tree planting project to date, to plant 10 million trees worldwide. Tree Millions Alliance launches next Tuesday on 28th September, led by Binance Charity. The initiative already has 17 crypto industry players confirmed to help with reforestation efforts and aims to have 100 members by 21st March, 2022 in celebration of the UN Day of the Forest.

The multi-million dollar fundraising campaign is open to both corporates and individuals. For every donation made an NFT certificate encrypted with the details of trees planted will be issued. It repurposes NFTs as a tool to track how donors' money has been spent and record details such as the species of tree, where and when it's been planted. As with all Binance Charity projects, 100 percent of the donation will go directly to the project execution partners.

"The crypto industry is young and constantly evolving so we recognize the role our industry needs to play in protecting the planet. Tree Millions is just one step towards mitigating our impact on the natural world; we'll keep innovating and collaborating to reduce this further. Blockchain technology is a powerful tool for building a fairer, more transparent, and more equal future. We're determined to continue unlocking this potential," commented CZ, CEO of Binance.

Binance Charity is teaming up with Binance NFT, a world-leading NFT Marketplace for Tree Millions to plant the NFT in Metaverse to create the world's largest virtual tree planting forest. In addition, Binance NFT will line up creators to take part in NFT for Good to drive fundraising efforts for Tree Millions. The NFT certificates produced for Tree Millions by Binance Charity will use Binance Smart Chain, which uses less than 1% of the energy consumption of Bitcoin.

"The natural world is in crisis and we're calling on the digital world to help. It's increasingly clear that we're all intrinsically linked so if we fail nature, we fail ourselves. We know trees are a critical resource in the battle against climate change and an essential part in keeping the balance to our fragile ecosystems that help to provide life on earth; that's why we're launching Tree Millions. We believe crypto is the future and we want to be part of a future that is green," commented Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity and NFT.

Binance Charity is working with established environmental non-profits to help execute the tree planting, including One Tree Planted and Koala Clancy Foundation. The first phase of the project is underway with a $2 million USD donation from Binance. Tree planting efforts have started in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.charity/

Follow us on Twitter @BinanceBCF for updates on current and upcoming events.