DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress
Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 21, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today reported financial results for the first six months of 2021 and provided an update on clinical and corporate progress.
"In the first half of 2021, we made significant progress towards bringing our lead candidate varoglutamstat to patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Despite the ongoing pandemic, recruiting into our European Phase 2b study VIVIAD is on track and we're particularly excited about the initiation of our complementary Phase 2 study VIVA-MIND in the US. Furthermore, by entering into a strategic regional partnership with Simcere, we have made substantial headway towards making varoglutamstat available to AD patients in China in the future," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon. "Beyond AD, we are pleased to see our diverse preclinical pipeline of oral small molecule inhibitors maturing in a number of indications with exceptionally high medical need."
Corporate Highlights and R&D Updates
Corporate Developments
Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Additional features:
File: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress
21.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|NL00150002Q7
|WKN:
|A2QJV6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1234753
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1234753 21.09.2021