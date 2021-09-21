- (PLX AI) - Partners Group closes its fourth private equity buyout program with total commitments of USD 15 billion.
- • The program will follow Partners Group's investing strategy and is already committed to 17 investments globally, including Blue River Petcare, Axia Women's Health, Rovensa, Pharmathen, and Ecom Express
- • The program is anchored by Partners Group's fourth flagship direct equity fund, which raised USD 6 billion, and includes an additional USD 9 billion committed via other private markets programs and bespoke client solutions that will invest alongside the fund
- • Partners Group's third flagship buyout fund currently has a net IRR of 22% and a net TVPI of 1.95x
