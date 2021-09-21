- (PLX AI) - NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in the United States.
- • Contract to deliver power cable system to the prospective high-voltage DC Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line
- • The NKT order will comprise engineering, manufacturing as well as installation of the cables along the route
- • NKT says the potential project value is approximately EUR 1.1 billion in current metal prices
- • For NKT to receive a firm order, final contract negotiations and financial close are to be concluded, which is expected to be finalized no later than 2022
