Das Instrument RJF US7547301090 RAYMOND JAMES FIN. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument RJF US7547301090 RAYMOND JAMES FIN. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021Das Instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021The instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2021Das Instrument PSTA US4041391073 HC2 HOLDINGS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument PSTA US4041391073 HC2 HOLDINGS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021Das Instrument 67N KYG6501A1013 JHBP (CY) HLDGS DL-,00002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument 67N KYG6501A1013 JHBP (CY) HLDGS DL-,00002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021Das Instrument UDE AU000000HWK1 HAWKSTONE MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument UDE AU000000HWK1 HAWKSTONE MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021Das Instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument LHA DE0008232125 LUFTHANSA AG VNA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021Das Instrument FXM BRBRAPACNPR2 BRADESPAR S.A. PFD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021The instrument FXM BRBRAPACNPR2 BRADESPAR S.A. PFD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2021Das Instrument FXMA BRBRAPACNOR5 BRADESPAR S.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021The instrument FXMA BRBRAPACNOR5 BRADESPAR S.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2021Das Instrument VVU FR0000127771 VIVENDI SE INH. EO 5,5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021The instrument VVU FR0000127771 VIVENDI SE INH. EO 5,5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2021Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2021Das Instrument JL0 GB00BVC3CB83 JOHN LAING GROUP LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2021The instrument JL0 GB00BVC3CB83 JOHN LAING GROUP LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2021