ReadSpeaker's industry-leading neural text-to-speech technology to power custom in-vehicle voice assistant

ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global businesses, today announced that Spotify uses ReadSpeaker's text-to-speech (TTS) technology to deliver custom voices for Spotify's newest exploration in the US a limited release of Car Thing, a smart player for your car. ReadSpeaker's technology currently powers the custom voice available in Car Thing.

Similar to the way the business world evolved from relying on websites to mobile apps as smartphones became popular, as the world moves beyond touchscreens and into a touchless future, consumers will become increasingly reliant on voice commands. ReadSpeaker believes that all brands have their own independent voice assistant, and custom voices will be critical in enabling brands to stand apart from competitors.

Spotify uses ReadSpeaker's technology and the ReadSpeaker VoiceLab because of the company's deep expertise in custom branded voices powered by deep neural networks. Further, ReadSpeaker's embedded and cloud-based solutions as well as a broad range of natural-sounding voices were a key differentiator as Spotify searched for a voice partner.

"As voice assistants gain popularity and companies look to develop their own custom voices to audibly personify their brands in the era of voice-enabled technology, Spotify is leading the charge in creating a seamless, multimodal experience for users," said Roy Lindemann, CMO at ReadSpeaker. "As leaders in our respective industry areas, this partnership is particularly exciting-we challenge each other around the voice field, and each come up with ideas and strive to drive the boundaries of innovation even further."

