Blackstone portfolio company BioMed Realty acquires 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park and 27-acre plot at Granta Park in Cambridge

Estimated £850 million investment expected to deliver approximately 800,000 square feet of in-demand Grade A purpose-built lab and office space in Cambridge, creating up to 2,700 jobs

Acquisitions mark vote of confidence from Blackstone in the UK and the growth of the nation's pioneering life sciences sector, and are supported by BioMed's 870,000 square feet UK portfolio currently 100% fully leased

In a major boost to the UK's life sciences sector,Blackstone portfolio company BioMed Realty plans to deliver approximately 800,000 square feet of additional high-quality purpose-built lab space, following the acquisition of two new sites in Cambridge.

BioMed Realty owns and operates 14 million square feet of mission-critical lab office space throughout the US and UK helping 250+ clients discover and advance the next generation of medicines and therapies.

BioMed, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, has acquired Cambridge International Technology Park (CITP), a 15-acre site on Fulbourn Road, from Abstract, and a 27-acre land plot at Granta Park from The Welding Institute (TWI). The proposed two new sites are still subject to planning consent.

Today's announcement would see a doubling of BioMed's current life sciences real estate in Cambridge and support the creation of up to 2,700 new jobs.

The UK's life sciences sector is a crucial part of the British economy, supporting 250,000 jobs and contributing more than £80 billion to GDP each year. As the largest life sciences market in the UK, Cambridge the birthplace of stem cell research and artificial intelligence is seen as an epicentre of research and innovation and is home to more labs than anywhere else in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

"This investment is hugely welcome news for Cambridge and the UK as a whole. The city was home to some of the country's greatest scientific discoveries and I'm confident that the support of Blackstone's BioMed Realty will mean there are many more to come.

"The jobs created by this investment are exactly the kind we want to see more of in the UK high-skilled and future-facing, reflecting what the UK does best."

Latest survey data shows all of Cambridge's available lab space is currently under offer, potentially locking out promising start-ups from the market and slowing the growth of life sciences companies in the UK.

BioMed's two new sites would meet the growing demand for space among technology, science and knowledge-based companies to create vaccines, develop new treatments and help respond to major global health challenges.

Blackstone and BioMed remain committed to driving growth through delivering sustainable buildings that minimise energy and water consumption, champion sustainable local transport initiatives, and encourage more investment from current and new businesses into the local economy.

BioMed entered the Cambridge, UK market in 2012 and has expanded to become the largest private owner of life science space in Cambridge. During this time, BioMed has created a vibrant life science ecosystem to support growth and opportunities for all stages of life science companies. BioMed's Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park currently provide incubator space, scale up space for growth, and headquarter space to established enterprises such as Illumina, Gilead, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The acquisitions of these two new development sites provides additional opportunities for companies to grow within BioMed's portfolio and stay in the region.

Bill Kane, President, East Coast UK Market at BioMed Realty, stated, "State-of-the-art life science facilities are a critical component to the speed at which scientific research is accelerating. BioMed is proud to meet the needs of this truly dynamic industry, helping companies to incubate, scale up and grow. These new developments at CITP and Granta Park will provide much needed life science space for existing and new companies, further advancing Cambridge as a global home for research while supporting the local economy."

James Seppala, Head of Real Estate in Europe at Blackstone, said, "Life sciences remains one of Blackstone's highest conviction investment themes. Together with BioMed Realty, we are committed to growing this area of investment for the long-term and providing the high-quality space that is needed to bring life-saving products and therapies to market and ensure the UK's future success as a global leader in vaccine and drug development."

About BioMed's UK Portfolio

BioMed is the largest private owner of life sciences space in Cambridge, UK, supporting 22 life science companies at all stages. BioMed's Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park currently provide incubator, scale up, and headquarter space totalling 870,000 square feet.

Granta Park is BioMed's flagship life sciences complex in Cambridge. The development, which is part-owned by TWI and hosts some of the company's own tenants, is already home to 30 of the world's largest life sciences companies and research organisations including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Illumina and Cancer Research UK creating a formidable cluster of collaboration and innovation that employs more than 3,700 people.

The locations are anchored by world-leading academic and research institutions, such as nearby Cambridge University, deep talent pools and capital providers. The locations benefit from good road and rail links, helping partner tenants attract and retain talent.

BioMed is owned by Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences, Blackstone Real Estate's long-term, perpetual capital, core return life sciences strategy.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high-quality life science real estate comprising 14 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge, UK. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 2.8 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction to meet the growing demand of the life science industry. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

