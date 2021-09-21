From pv magazine Australia Queensland's University of Technology (QUT) is working on verifying Titan Hydrogen's claims its patent-pending technology will "effectively double" vehicles' driving ranges by enabling a fuel cell to produce more electricity from the same amount of hydrogen. The Australian-based company claims its technology could increase the capacity of fuel cells by up […]From pv magazine Australia Queensland's University of Technology (QUT) is working on verifying Titan Hydrogen's claims its patent-pending technology will "effectively double" vehicles' driving ranges by enabling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...