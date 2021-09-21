- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna Group sees potential negative financial impact in 2022 from supplier dispute.
- • Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only deliver a very small portion of the engines for ride-on mowers that Husqvarna had ordered in advance of the 2022 season
- • Husqvarna says worst case scenario loss of top line sales of up to approximately SEK 2 billion, mainly in 2022, with limited impact in Q4 2021
- • Says it is too early to estimate the likely net EBIT impact of this supply dispute
- • Husqvarna ability to secure an alternative supply of engines for the 2022 season is extremely limited
- • Husqvarna yesterday filed a lawsuit in South Carolina to compel B&S to deliver all engines covered by its orders
