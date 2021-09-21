- (PLX AI) - Vaisala now targets average annual net sales growth of 7% and an EBIT margin of 15% during the strategy period.
- • Previously the targets were annual growth exceeding 5% and EBIT margin exceeding 12%
- • Carnegie analysts said Vaisala should raise the EBIT margin target to 15-16%
- • Vaisala aims to be market leader in the markets where it operates, with product and technology leadership from sensors to digital solutions and scalability in high-mix, low-volume business
