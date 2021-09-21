Total Telecom features a new Umlaut 2021 audit report, which found that LG U+ outperforms KT and SKT Telecom (SKT) in Seoul, and achieved the highest Umlaut score despite owning significantly less amount of spectrum when compared with its rivals.

It is the first time that Umlaut analysed mobile networks in South Korea regarding 5G mobile network performance. Umlaut scored networks under test basis data and voice quality. In Seoul, LG U+ took the leading place with a total score of 979 out of 1000, followed by KT and SKT, which have achieved total scores of 971 and 952 respectively. Like what the report has stated, LG U+ is equipped with the spectrum at 50MHz LTE, which is in lower frequency when compared to 55MHz for KT and 75MHz for SKT. Same situation also applies to the 5G New Radio (NR) spectrum, in which LG U+ is with 80 MHz, but both KT and SKT are with 100MHz.

Despite equipping the spectrum with a lower frequency, LG U+ has the best performance in 5G user experience and 5G availability. In terms of 5G user experience, LG U+ has the highest end-user average download throughput, which are 603.9 Mbit/s in 5G NR only scenario and 741.6 Mbit/s in 5G EN-DC. While for 5G availability, LG U+ recorded 98.85% 5G availability, KT and SKT only achieved 86.6% and 86.4% respectively. LG U+ also tops the list in voice or speech quality measurement with 4.4 MOS-LQO and provides the shortest Call Setup Time with 0.6s.

In Total Telecom's view, 5G deployment can play a crucial role in helping telcos to increase their revenue even as they provide superior and truly differentiated service to the end-user. With higher 5G penetration, LG U+ witnessed strong growth in 2Q 2021, with service revenue went up 5.6% YoY and steady revenue growth among all business sectors, including mobile service, smart home, and enterprise infrastructure.

