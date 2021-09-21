- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric to supply HVDC technology for power link between Ireland and Great Britain.
- • Partners signed a contract with Greenlink Interconnector Limited
- • Siemens Energy will deliver the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter technology for the 190km electricity interconnector Greenlink
- • The 500- megawatt HVDC link will connect the power grids of Ireland and Great Britain
- • Work will begin at the start of 2022 following financial close
