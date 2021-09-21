Cornwall boosts local economy with fibre network featuring ADTRAN XGS-PON technology

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fibre and fibre extension broadband access solutions, today announced Wildanet is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G fibre access platform with XGS-PON technology to deliver ultra-fast broadband to underserved communities in Cornwall, UK.

Cornwall is a top UK holiday destination and has a growing tech industry, both of which rely on fast broadband connectivity. However, homes and businesses in Cornwall have been overlooked and underserviced until now because the rugged Cornish terrain presents a major challenge in expanding connectivity in a timely and cost-effective manner. Vacation rentals and hotels need high-speed broadband to support modern traveler expectations, and connectivity is also important to help grow the area's tech sector which will add new jobs and boost the local economy.

"There are many communities in Cornwall that are at a disadvantage because they lack access to fast internet. To address that issue, we're building our own fibre network to service homes and businesses throughout the region. It will enable them to work from home, stream media, entertain and benefit from online health and education services," said Paddy Paddison, CTO at Wildanet. "To build the service, we required a large technology provider dedicated to our success. ADTRAN is the right partner for us to deliver the best system with the personalized attention and solution breadth to fit our unique network needs."

"Wildanet's fibre broadband network is an investment in Cornwall's future," said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. "10Gbps fibre broadband is a transformative technology. Wildanet is a great example of how alternative service providers are setting a solid foundation on which communities can improve their economic opportunities and quality of life."

To learn more about ADTRAN's altnet fiber solutions portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com/altnets.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005095/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Schulte

919-435-9112

ashley.schulte@adtran.com