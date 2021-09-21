Key European location expands services, expertise to serve clients worldwide

CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has significantly expanded its operations in Luxembourg by securing new fund administration and depositary licenses and adding two experienced executives to help lead its growth in the market. This further extends CSC's European fund administration and depositary offerings.

With these key hires, clients will benefit from the addition of more than 30 years of combined industry expertise to CSC's long-standing service offerings, including a range of alternative investment, capital markets, and corporate solutions. In addition, these new licenses will open new and essential services to clients in Luxembourg, yet another key European financial center in CSC's growing footprint.

Veteran talent, local expertise

Pierre Mifsud joins as managing director for depositary services for CSC Global Financial Markets (GFM), while Yves Cheret comes aboard as managing director of fund administration for CSC GFM. Both will work with Laurent Bélik, managing director of Capital Markets Europe, who is responsible for general management, including finance and operations in Luxembourg.

"Pierre and Yves will add tremendous value for our clients," said Bélik. "Because CSC is privately owned, we can invest additional time and effort to build long-term relationships with our clients and focus on the complexities of their unique needs and markets. We take the same approach with our employees, which has allowed us to develop and retain top industry talent to provide clients with the knowledge base, stability, and world-class service that CSC is known for, both locally and around the world."

Mifsud comes to CSC with more than 15 years of experience in the alternative funds industry, with a focus on private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, and debt funds. Mifsud previously held leadership roles at Edmond de Rothschild (Europe) S.A., Citco Bank Nederland N.V. Luxembourg Branch, and Quintet Luxembourg.

"The number of funds domiciled in Luxembourg surpasses all other European markets, so the ability to provide depositary services for alternative assets allows CSC to give clients greater flexibility whether they are based here or somewhere else," said Mifsud.

Cheret, meanwhile, has held senior positions in the alternative investment fund industry in Luxembourg for companies such as Alter Domus, Arendt Services, and Ocorian. He is fluent in five languages and is a qualified chartered accountant.

"I look forward to working with Laurent and Pierre and the rest of our talented, multilingual team in Luxembourg to help our clients navigate the increasingly complex environment they face," said Cheret. "Whether they need fund administration or depositary services or both, CSC's centralized team offers clients global reach and unrivaled service quality that is committed to supporting their business."

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are?and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

