Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2021 | 10:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Occlutech Holding AG, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (481/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Occlutech Holding AG, company
registration number CHE-101329851, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market's listing requirements. 


Provided that Occlutech Holding AG, applies for admission to trading of its
SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be September 29, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 53.464.780 shares.



Shares

Short name:              OCTECH SDB       
--------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 77.483.402       
--------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:              SE0016828818      
--------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:              1            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:            234971         
--------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:     CHE-101329851      
--------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:            First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:           MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:               SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:           SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from 29 September, 2021, up to and
including 30 September, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see pages 29-30 in the Swedish prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.