Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Occlutech Holding AG, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (481/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Occlutech Holding AG, company registration number CHE-101329851, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Occlutech Holding AG, applies for admission to trading of its SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 29, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 53.464.780 shares. Shares Short name: OCTECH SDB -------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 77.483.402 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016828818 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234971 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: CHE-101329851 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from 29 September, 2021, up to and including 30 September, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 29-30 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.