Minna Bank was awarded Brand of the Year at the internationally renowned Red Dot Design Award in the Brands Communication Design category, becoming both the first Japanese company and the first financial institution to receive the award in history. Red Dot says "The Japanese company convinced the jurors with consistent brand management that is reflected in all of its communication elements."

Minna Bank also awarded Best of the Best in Apps, and Red Dot in Brand Design Identity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005498/en/

Image of Minna Bank app (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognised seal of excellent design.

In 2021, designers, agencies and companies from around the world registered their creative projects and brands for the Red Dot Award: Brands Communication Design. Big players as well as newcomers from across Europe, Asia and America used the platform for the evaluation and thus the recognition of their design work. True to the competition's guiding principle "In search of good design and creativity", the 24 international jury members expertly, individually and comprehensively assessed each of the submitted communication projects and brands. In the process, they placed great emphasis on the creative idea, the form and the communicative effect of the submissions. Only those works that impressed the experts with the outstanding quality of their design received an award.

The Red Dot is the mark of high-quality design. The Red Dot: Best of the Best" is awarded to projects that impress thanks to the excellent quality of their design and their creativity.

"The Red Dot: Brand of the Year" award goes to the best brand in a respective sector.

Red Dot Design Award press release on the results of the 2021 selection

About Minna Bank

Minna Bank, Ltd. is Japan's first digital bank which commenced commercial operations on May 28, 2021. Minna Bank means "a bank for everyone" in Japanese. Its mission is to "Deliver valuable connections to everyone." Minna Bank strives to become a pioneer in the financial services industry, creating and connecting ecosystems including consumer and business customers and various communities. Minna Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group. For more information, visit https://www.minna-no-ginko.com/?wovn=en

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (FFG, TOKYO:8354), established in 2007, is Japan's largest regional financial group. With The Bank of Fukuoka, The Kumamoto Bank, and The Juhachi-Shinwa Bank as its subsidiaries, FFG has a wide network covering the entire Kyushu region. FFG is actively pursuing a Digital Transformation (DX) strategy, and established Minna Bank, Japan's first digital bank architected from the ground up. For more information, visit https://www.fukuoka-fg.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005498/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Minna Bank, Ltd. Corporate Communications

Yumi Imamura

Junichi Nakahara

press@minna-no-ginko.com

+81-92-791-9231