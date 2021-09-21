- (PLX AI) - BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.
- • Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|63,17
|63,19
|12:58
|63,17
|63,18
|12:58
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:20
|BASF - Konter der Bullen
|11:13
|BASF Aktie: KURSE AUßER KONTROLLE - Wichtige Details hierzu finden Sie HIER! (Dienstag)
|11:10
|BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
|(PLX AI) - BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.• Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
► Artikel lesen
|10:18
|Unser Robot findet: Borussia Dortmund, GameStop, BASF, Henkel und weitere Aktien auffällig
|Eine Radarauswahl aus unserem neuen Börsenbrief: http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb. Unter http://www.boerse-social.com/radar bekommt man die jeweils tagesaktuelle Radar-Liste (z.B. der Auszug unten...
► Artikel lesen
|10:05
|Damit hat keiner gerechnet: BASF zieht an allen vorbei - Das ist der Grund
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BASF SE
|63,15
|+2,23 %