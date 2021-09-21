Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.09.2021 | 11:27
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Appointment of New Director

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

London, September 21

21 September 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Appointment of new Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Augmentum Fintech plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Conny Dorrestijn as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2021.

Ms Dorrestijn is a founding partner of BankiFi, a developer of technology 'putting banks at the heart of business', Chair of the supervisory board of pan-European fintech provider Blanco Services, an Associate of the Digital Insurance Agenda (DIA) and a Global Innovation Awards Judge at BAI (US). Previous roles include VP Global Payments Marketing at FIS, following its acquisition of Clear2Pay, where she was Global Head of Corporate Marketing & Analyst Relations.

Ms Dorrestijn, who the Board considers to be independent, will also join the Audit, Valuations, Nominations and Management Engagement & Remuneration committees with effect from 1 November 2021.

Neil England, Chairman, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Conny to Augmentum. She has been an active part of the European Fintech scene for many years and has worked with a number of early stage Fintech businesses. Conny's skills and experiences are complementary to those of our existing directors and it is expected that she will bring a new perspective to board discussions."

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8733

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.