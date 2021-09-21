Augmentum Fintech Plc - Appointment of New Director

21 September 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Appointment of new Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Augmentum Fintech plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Conny Dorrestijn as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2021.

Ms Dorrestijn is a founding partner of BankiFi, a developer of technology 'putting banks at the heart of business', Chair of the supervisory board of pan-European fintech provider Blanco Services, an Associate of the Digital Insurance Agenda (DIA) and a Global Innovation Awards Judge at BAI (US). Previous roles include VP Global Payments Marketing at FIS, following its acquisition of Clear2Pay, where she was Global Head of Corporate Marketing & Analyst Relations.

Ms Dorrestijn, who the Board considers to be independent, will also join the Audit, Valuations, Nominations and Management Engagement & Remuneration committees with effect from 1 November 2021.

Neil England, Chairman, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Conny to Augmentum. She has been an active part of the European Fintech scene for many years and has worked with a number of early stage Fintech businesses. Conny's skills and experiences are complementary to those of our existing directors and it is expected that she will bring a new perspective to board discussions."

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

