Swedish start-up Clean Motion is seeking to commercialize an electric delivery van that is also powered by IBC solar modules placed on its roof. The vehicle is claimed to have a 400 km range, of which up to 130 km are provided by the PV array.Swedish start-up Clean Motion is planning to start production of its solar-powered delivery van Re.Volt from the fall of 2022. The manufacturer said the solar modules deployed on the vehicle's roofs ensure over 100 km of additional range, with the overall range being estimated at around 400 km. The maximum range from the vehicle's batteries is estimated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...