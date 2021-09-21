Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.09.2021
Relay Medical – Jetzt der Durchbruch für gleich zwei Schlüsseltechnologien!?
WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Dow Jones News
21.09.2021 | 11:34
S&P upgrades Metalloinvest rating to investment grade

DJ S&P upgrades Metalloinvest rating to investment grade

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) S&P upgrades Metalloinvest rating to investment grade 21-Sep-2021 / 12:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S&P upgrades Metalloinvest rating to investment grade

Moscow, Russia - 21 September 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") has upgraded the Company's corporate rating to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook from 'BB+'/positive.

According to S&P's statement, the rating upgrade reflects the Company's commitment to a conservative financial policy and its strong credit metrics, supported by continuous efforts in debt reduction and competitive cost positioning.

At the same time, S&P has also raised the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Metalloinvest, commented:

"We are pleased that Metalloinvest's strong credit metrics, as well as its proactive debt management and commitment to prudent financial policy, have now been reflected in a 'BBB-' credit rating from S&P. This rating level mat?hes the sovereign rating and that of leading public companies in the sector within the S&P universe.

"Following the upgrade to 'BBB-' by Fitch in June, the Company now has composite investment grade credit rating, being the only private company in the Russian metals & mining industry with an IG-level."

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the second-largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (13.8 billion tonnes and about 136 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In H1 2021, revenue amounted to USD 5.1 bn; EBITDA - USD 2.9 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets with high credit ratings: S&P (BBB-/stable), Fitch (BBB-/stable), Moody's (Ba1/stable), ?CR? (AA+ (RU)/positive).

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  122587 
EQS News ID:  1234805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2021 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
