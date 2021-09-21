BST Global Celebrates 50 Years of Success

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global, a Tampa-based ERP solution provider, marks its 50th anniversary with a commemorative campaign celebrating the people, culture and business philosophy behind the company's success. This initiative includes a brand refresh, exclusive client and employee events, a special 50th anniversary logo and more.

Founded in 1971 by Carlos A. Baldor Sr. and two colleagues as a data processing firm, BST Global has continuously evolved its product offering along with the AEC industry it serves. Over the years, the company has shifted its focus from data processing to software development, embracing innovation to better deliver the ERP solution of the future. "We've been able to accommodate and transcend those generational changes. A lot of this goes back to my father and how he instilled in the company the need to grow and change," BST Global President, Carlos A. Baldor Jr., said.

Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor added, "I've been involved in the business for almost three decades now, and I have never been more excited about what is before us and the passion that I see in the business."

Earlier this year, BST Global introduced a refreshed brand to the market with a new company logo and website, and hosted an event in Tampa, FL, where company leaders shared an exciting look at what's still to come. Chief Product Officer Debbie Preacher stated, "Our solution was designed from the ground up for the demanding needs of project and operations managers, and we continue to evolve our solutions with them as the focus."

BST Global also held a gathering at the University of Tampa where attendees sported matching shirts designed with a special 50th anniversary logo. The event brought together 100+ employees and family members, and the video footage from the day will be used as part of a commemorative documentary celebrating the company and its founder. "This is a tremendous accomplishment in the memory of my father and his vision, and his legacy will live on," Javier stated.

