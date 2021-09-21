Innovative new solution brings a host of inflight services together within a single portal interface, providing a commercial opportunity for airlines to attract ancillary revenues

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, today announced the launch of its innovative new OneFi customer experience platform (CXP) for airlines. The first-of-its-kind solution will serve as a catalyst to monetise inflight connectivity by bringing a host of onboard services together within a single portal interface, which passengers can easily access using their own personal devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005550/en/

Inmarsat Launches OneFi, a Game-changing New Customer Experience Platform for Airlines to Monetise Inflight Connectivity (Graphic: Business Wire)

OneFi delivers a rich airline-branded digital platform to enhance the passenger experience onboard flights. It allows passengers to order food and beverages, purchase seat upgrades, receive the latest flight and destination information, and sign-up to the airline's frequent flyer programmes, all in real-time from the comfort of their seat. In addition, passengers can browse the internet, stream videos and audio, shop online and enjoy other ecommerce offerings, using high-speed inflight broadband that airlines could choose to offer free-of-charge, funded through OneFi's sponsorship and advertising features.

The launch of OneFi comes at a critical time for airlines, with the global pandemic having accelerated passenger demand for digital inflight experiences. Inmarsat's recent 2021 Passenger Confidence Tracker, the largest and most comprehensive global survey of its kind since the pandemic began, found that digital solutions that keep passengers connected and minimise their contact with cabin crew and fellow passengers can go a long way in boosting confidence. In addition, out of the 10,000 respondents worldwide, 41% believed inflight Wi-Fi had increased in importance after the pandemic.

Philip Balaam, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said: "For many years, Inmarsat has advocated the vast commercial opportunities of inflight connectivity. However, until now, airlines have struggled to realise the full potential of the business model. OneFi is a step change for those looking to monetise their Wi-Fi services and ensure they keep pace with evolving passenger needs. It will empower a digital transformation in the cabin, which is especially important at this critical time for the aviation industry.

"OneFi allows airlines to improve their brand experience and secure passenger loyalty, with the flexibility to incorporate their own services and use existing and new partners, such as content providers, advertisers and retailers. We are in advanced discussions with leading airlines about adopting this innovative new platform and expect to see a rollout with our first OneFi customer by the end of this year."

In recent years, airlines have continued to increase their focus on unlocking new revenue streams through broadband-enabled ancillary services. The market for digital inflight advertising alone is forecast to grow from $266 million today to $3.3 billion by 2030, representing a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.9% between 2020 and 2030, according to Valour Consulting. The launch of OneFi is a significant step in turning that untapped commercial opportunity into a reality.

What truly sets OneFi apart is its industry grade targeting features, media inventory and calls-to-action that are made available to the airline and its partners. These ensure that content is contextual and relevant to the individual passenger. It also enables partners to engage in more meaningful ways with passengers and boost sales lead generation rates. The platform's intuitive, user-friendly interface will enable airlines to boost passenger take-up rates and create a frictionless funnel to purchase.

In addition, OneFi is network agnostic and uses open architecture, meaning it can integrate with any technology infrastructure and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) used by airlines, ensuring a uniform experience across mixed aircraft fleets. The platform is also scalable, giving airline customers the flexibility to add new third-party services over time and helping to future proof their onboard offering.

Inmarsat is transforming global aviation by bringing complete connectivity to aircraft and flight paths across the world. It recently unveiled plans for ORCHESTRA, the communications network of the future, which will bring existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites together with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G to form an integrated, high-performance solution, unmatched by any existing or planned competitor offering. ORCHESTRA allows capacity to be boosted in high-density areas such as at airports, eliminating congested network 'hot spots' and ensuring the connectivity needs of aviation customers are met well into the future, with capacity scaled directly to match their requirements.

OneFi offers a large range of off-the-shelf capabilities, including:

Connectivity : Paid and free Wi-Fi packages, marketed based on airline, route or flyer programme

: Paid and free Wi-Fi packages, marketed based on airline, route or flyer programme Internet Service Provider (ISP) : Internet access, CAPTCHA, fair usage and passenger registration

: Internet access, CAPTCHA, fair usage and passenger registration Airline-branded Graphical User Interface (GUI) : Flexible user interface using airline logos, fonts, colours

: Flexible user interface using airline logos, fonts, colours Content Management System (CMS) : Enables airline to control and easily update inflight content

: Enables airline to control and easily update inflight content Ad server and management: Flexible IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) ad placements with targeting, tracking and authorisation

Flexible IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) ad placements with targeting, tracking and authorisation Sponsorship real estate : Placements, data capture and gating to drive Wi-Fi sponsorship return on investment

: Placements, data capture and gating to drive Wi-Fi sponsorship return on investment Data capture: For sponsorships and to improve user experience, securely, via myriad parameters

Payment configuration : Multiple payment types with Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant gateways

: Multiple payment types with Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant gateways Analytics programme: Comprehensive data dashboard and access to raw feed also possible

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

