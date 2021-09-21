Addition of veteran CFO comes amid period of record growth and product expansion at Jumio

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the appointment of Jennifer N. Harris to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Harris was chief financial officer at Q2 Holdings, Inc., a provider of secure, cloud-based digital solutions in financial services, where she took the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

Harris has extensive experience with acquisitions and IPOs, and joins Jumio after more than three decades spent in high-profile finance and accounting positions at rapidly growing public and private high-technology companies, serving markets ranging from SaaS and cloud-based finance solutions to nonprofit software solutions, broadband and mobile data services.

"Jennifer's expertise in financial and operational infrastructure at high-growth technology companies is a tremendous asset for Jumio as we continue to scale our leadership in the digital identity space," said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. "Her stewardship role will further strengthen our ability to leverage record growth and our recent investment from Great Hill Partners for long-term profitability and performance."

Harris' appointment to the Board comes at a strategic inflection point for Jumio. The company secured the $150 million investment from Great Hill Partners in March 2021; it also grew revenue and sales over 150% in Q2 2021 and achieved all-time record sales for its end-to-end AML compliance solutions. Jumio has also recently expanded its executive bench with key hires including Anna Convery as chief marketing officer and Bala Kumar as chief product officer.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Jumio at such an auspicious moment for the company," Harris said. "Jumio is transforming the identity verification playbook for KYC, fraud detection, compliance, bank-grade security and other demanding use cases. It's an honor to be on the Jumio team as they disrupt the sector to meet unprecedented challenges in today's online environment."

Harris previously served in senior finance leadership roles for Blackbaud, Inc., Convio, Inc., Motive, Inc., TIVOLI Systems, Reliant Data Systems and Pervasive Software. A graduate of Indiana University (B.S., Business), Harris began her career as a public accountant with Price Waterhouse and is a proud member of the nonprofit 50/50 Women on Boards. Her wide-ranging experience includes managing investor relations, corporate IT, legal, HR, internal audit and other key administrative functions.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered identity solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 400 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

