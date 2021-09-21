Biedermann Motech, the company that developed the world's first polyaxial pedicle screw (MOSS System) and pioneer in the spinal market for more than 35 years, today announced that its MOSS VRSPedicle Screw Platform, the most advanced system on the market today, is now available as a fully modular solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005274/en/

The Next Generation: MOSS VRS. Real-Time Intraoperative Decision Making. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The MOSS VRS System features Next Generation Pedicle Screw Technology, which allows the surgeon to lock the polyaxial angle of the pedicle screw at any angle, at any time during surgery. This provides surgeons unmatched intraoperative real-time options using a single, highly functional implant.

In contrast to traditional pedicle screw systems, which include a wide range of different screw types, the MOSS VRS Pedicle Screw can be locked and unlocked as and when required by the surgeon during complex correction and reconstruction maneuvers.

By adding MOSS Modularity to this unique functionality, surgeons now will have the option to attach the modular MOSS VRS tulip heads after the pedicle screw shafts have been placed, allowing even more advanced and versatile surgical techniques.

"Over 30 years after the introduction of the MOSS System, the world's first polyaxial pedicle screw, we are excited to continue to lead the advancement of posterior screw systems with the further expansion of our MOSS VRS platform," said Markku Biedermann, President CEO of Biedermann Motech, Inc.

The unique and proprietary technologies of the MOSS VRS System are licensed from Biedermann Technologies GmbH Co. KG, a company which holds a broad and extensive patent and technology portfolio, and are exclusively available through Biedermann Motech.

Biedermann Motech will showcase the MOSS VRS System at the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, September 22-24, 2021 at booth #2349.

About Biedermann Motech

Biedermann Motech is a mid-sized, family owned group of companies with headquarters in Germany (Villingen-Schwenningen) and the USA (Miami) whose roots go back to 1916. Since then, the focus has been on working in synergy with world-class surgeons to solve significant clinical challenges through the development of next generation technologies. The core competency is the development, production, and distribution of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. Biedermann Motech researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions, and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. For more information about Biedermann Motech, please visit: www.biedermann.com.

Follow us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/biedermannmotech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biedermannmotech/

About Biedermann Technologies

Biedermann Technologies GmbH Co. KG (www.biedermann-technologies.com) is a privately held company based in Germany (Donaueschingen) and is the owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 25 years, Biedermann Technologies has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005274/en/

Contacts:

Kevin Averett kaverett@biedermann.com