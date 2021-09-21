This award marks Monroe's 4th consecutive year that a Monroe fund has won for direct lending

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund by Creditflux, a London-based global publication and leading information source for the rapidly evolving market for credit funds and CLOs. The award was presented to the firm's Monroe Capital Senior Secured Loan Fund LP. This award is given to one direct lending fund each year among all the U.S direct lending funds. It is the fourth consecutive year that a Monroe fund has won the Creditflux Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund Award.

Creditflux's Credit Symposium and Manager Awards took place in London on September 9, 2021. The 13th Creditflux Manager Awards are fully quantitative performance-based awards for the global credit fund management industry. Each year, they reward the best performance throughout the world over the previous 12 months. Awards were given to managers of private credit funds, high yield funds, CLOs and hedge funds from across the industry and the globe, representing a wide range of strategies and styles. The direct lending awards are calculated based on several criteria including a combination of net IRR, leverage calculations, and capital deployed.

Monroe is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Creditflux as the Best Direct Lending Fund in the U.S. for 2021," said Zia Uddin, Portfolio Manager of Institutional Vehicles of Monroe Capital LLC. "Our award selection is indicative of the depth and breadth of the Monroe Capital private credit platform. For over 17 years we have provided consistent, risk adjusted returns with minimal correlation for our investors and shareholders throughout the world."

"Our returns are a key differentiator in a very crowded marketplace and is one of the primary reasons LPs allow us to invest their capital," said Chris Lund, Assistant Portfolio Manager of Monroe Capital LLC. "We are pleased to be selected for this prestigious award which was based purely on return metrics."

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

