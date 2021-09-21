With this large-scale solar project, the company's total renewable capacity will swell to 4,611 MW, comprising an installed capacity of 2,947 MW and 1,664 MW under implementation.From pv magazine India Tata Power's TP Saurya Limited (TPSL) subsidiary has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd (MAHAGENCO) to set up a 250 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant in Maharashtra, the company announced Monday. TPSL won the project in tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction conducted by MAHAGENCO. It quoted a tariff of INR ...

