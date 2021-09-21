Biotalys to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Stakeholder Events

Ghent, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalysto Participate in Upcoming Investor and Stakeholder Events

Ghent, BELGIUM - 21September2021- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an AgTech company focused on addressing food protection challenges to enable a more sustainable and safer food supply, today announces that it will be presenting at the following events during the remainder of 2021:

Bryan-Garnier Food Tech Virtual Conference, 23-24 September

CEO Patrice Sellès and CFO Wim Ottevaere will be speaking at Bryan Garnier & Co.'s Food Tech Conference on Friday 24 September at 15:00 CEST to an international audience of investors, with a presentation and Q&A session.

Knowledge for GrowthFlandersBio), 28 September

Biotalys will give a company presentation and participate in a panel debate on Europe's Farm to Fork strategy at Knowledge for Growth on Tuesday 28 September 2021, at 14:00 CEST. The conference takes place in Ghent and is attended by decision makers from the biotech, pharma and medtech, agricultural and chemical industries as well as investors, universities and research institutes.

VIB 25 Year Anniversary, 13 October

Biotalys will feature as one of the key spinoffs at the event in Brussels for the 25th anniversary of VIB, the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology.

CongresoRedagrícola Biocontrol, 13-15 October

Carlos Reyes, Field Prodcut Development Manager at Biotalys, will be giving a talk in this online conference. The Latin America-based event will span over three days, with workshops, roundtables and keynote lectures.

VFBHappening 2021, 23 October

Wim Ottevaere, CFO, and Toon Musschoot, Head IR & Communication, will represent Biotalys in a booth at this retail investor conference in Kinepolis, Antwerp.

Food Tech Congress, 3-4 November

CEO Patrice Sellès will speak at the AgriTech session during this year's FoodTech Congress on Thursday 4 November 2021.

Kepler Cheuvreux's Global Agri Forum, 15 November

Biotalys' CEO, Patrice Sellès, and CFO, Wim Ottevaere, will speak with investors at this year's Global Agri Forum organised by Kepler Cheuvreux (virtual format).

DeutschesEigenkapitalforum, 22-24 November

Biotalys' management will give a company presentation at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (EKF) on Wednesday 24 November 2021 at 14:00 CEST (virtual format).

KBCSecurities Small & Mid Cap Conference, 9-10 December

Biotalys will participate in this event for institutional investors in Brussels. CEO, Patrice Sellès, CFO, Wim Ottevaere and Toon Musschoot, Head IR & Communication, will represent the company.

