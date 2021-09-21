Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partne

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.

Suntech Taiwan is the largest Taiwan O2O Company, with over 50,000 Merchants and 15 Million users. Suntech Taiwan is going to lead these VIP MLM companies' enterprise-wide business transformation and design exclusive product and service packages. These MLM companies include: PM-International, Taiwan, which is a branch of PM-International AG, Luxembourg. It has more than 30 subsidiaries in more than 40 countries. It provides high-quality nutritious and fitness foods and beauty care products carried through its own brands. PM-International has been recognized as one the Top 100 Direct Sales companies worldwide and is currently ranked 10th in 2021; and the Tsingshan Group of Companies has ten major business groups with a global scope covering more than 30 countries around the world. The holding group has captured the focus of major international media. Among the accolades it has gathered over the decades, its biotechnology company has received high recognition and won, among others, the Taiwan Biotechnology Award, the Taiwan's No. 1 Brand Award, and the Taiwan Golden Quality Award.

"Thanks to the breakthrough innovations and products of SUIC, Midas Touch, Suntech is estimating an increase in net profits to four-fold, expected to reach $8 million on its $1 billion sales turnover. Midas Touch products and services provide instant, emergency funds for our partner merchants and customers. This has been a big success especially during this critical period of pandemic. We are set to increase customer lifetime value with our advanced DeFi business models and strategies," says Joa Chen, Suntech's General Manager.

SUIC Midas is now finalizing and identifying additional 20 PSP partners this year through 2022, with over two million merchants that will bring an aggregate sales turnover of $20 billion, generating $8 million profits for each of the PSP partners as a result. SUIC Midas Touch will fully support these 20 PSP's to earn a total of $160 million in net profits and achieve a total $20 billion in aggregate sales turnover.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Suntech Co. Ltd. Taiwan

Suntech Co. Ltd. was established in 1998 and is the pioneer in and the largest third-party payment service in Taiwan. It offers online stored value payment and offline stored value payment services and facilitates online E-commerce payments and collection services. It provides credit card, debit card, supermarket collection, supermarket cash pickup and cash delivery, overseas collection, Swipy mobile APP, mobile payments, mobile group merchant platform, marketing services in hypermedia computer-mediated environments, etc. among its fintech services. To learn more about Suntech Co. Ltd., please visit their website at https://www.sunpay.com.tw/.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

