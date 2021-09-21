Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Doubles Dispensary Floor Square Footage and Cash Registers at Las Vegas SuperStore

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces the opening of the expanded dispensary floor, doubling the size of the cannabis retail area and adding 40 registers for higher sales volume and faster customer checkouts. In addition to doubling the points-of-sale the Company has added more premium display cases and new entertainment features, including an 80-feet wide by 20-feet tall LED wall showcasing immersive entertainment, like a giant cascading waterfall creating an incredible visual effect for customers.

"Planet 13 defines what the cannabis shopping experience can be with entertainment and personalized service. I'm thrilled to open our expanded dispensary and show customers what we've been working on behind the curtain to continue to innovate and improve on our leading customer experience," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "This expansion was absolutely critical, especially on weekends and our busiest days where wait times could be over an hour. Now we can shorten those peak-period wait times dramatically and move more customers through much faster. The addition of more premium cases gives us greater flexibility in promoting products and helps us augment our revenue with new advertising engagements."

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements include but are not limited to, information concerning the proposed License acquisition, conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition, expectations for the effects of the proposed acquisition or the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the ability to consummate the proposed acquisition; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the proposed terms; the Company's ability to locate and secure suitable locations for its planned cultivation and retail buildout; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; the diversion of management time on the proposed acquisition; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Florida cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Florida; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664831/Planet-13-Doubles-Dispensary-Floor-Square-Footage-and-Cash-Registers-at-Las-Vegas-SuperStore