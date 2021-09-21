TOUR EIFFEL: La Société de la Tour Eiffel expands its footprint in suburban Nantes with the acquisition of an office building in Orvault, fully let to Securitas

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, 21 September 2021

La Société de la Tour Eiffel expands its footprint in suburban Nantes with the acquisition of an office building in Orvault, fully let to Securitas.

La Société de la Tour Eiffel has announced the acquisition from Groupe Villa of a 1,754 m² office building with an 83-space parking lot, fully let to Securitas under a 10-year firm lease.

Ideally located at Orvault, a suburb of Nantes, France that is renowned for its economic attractiveness, the building has excellent transport links, including direct access to the Nantes bypass motorway.

Already the owner of Kibori, a building fully let to the French Finance Ministry's corporate tax division in the Euronantes development, La Société de la Tour Eiffel's latest deal raises its leased surface area in the Nantes metropolitan area to more than 5,700 m².

Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO of La Société de la Tour Eiffel, said: "With this deal, La Société de La Tour Eiffel consolidates its footprint within the Nantes metropolitan area and confirms our property company's interest in large, high-potential regional metropolitan areas".

Deal advisors: ROC Notaire (Notaries) / LIME Capital (Agent)

Contact

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon - Consulting director

Agence Shan

Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.

www.societetoureiffel.com

