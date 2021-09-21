Assessing staff is critical, but employers need to ensure that they can trust test results

Employers are running the risk of making the wrong decisions about their workforce management. Too often these critical decisions are based on poor data from unreliable new-joiner and employee assessments. That is the conclusion of Four Steps to Trusted Workplace Assessments, the latest white paper from Questionmark, the online assessment provider.

Organizations across the public and private sectors are attempting to inform their recruiting, training, compliance and development decisions with measurable metrics. Many are rightly turning to workplace skills and knowledge assessments. But employers run the risk of making significant mistakes, such as hiring or training the wrong people or making compliance errors, if their assessments are not reliable and trusted.

Coming at a time when assessments are as likely to be conducted online as they are in person, employers must ensure that they can trust the results. To do that, Questionmark has identified four steps for employers to follow:

Plan the assessment thoroughly Ensure that questions are relevant to job roles and business need Deploy the right technology Use questions that require test takers to apply their knowledge, not just recall information

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "Employers must be able to trust the results of their staff assessments. Otherwise, they risk making vital decisions based on faulty data. Businesses should demand comparable rigor, validity and reliability from their assessments as doctors do from medical tests. If they fail to do so, they will lose value and risk damage to the business."

For further details on Questionmark's steps, read the full white paper.

