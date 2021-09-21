Meta Materials Inc.: META Expands Executive Leadership with Two Strategic Appointments

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ: MMAT, FRA: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the appointment of two executives to newly created strategic positions: Shann Kerner, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Intellectual Property Officer; and Ms. Cindy Roberts, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Chief of Staff. Bringing decades of experience, these new hires will expand and strengthen META's executive leadership team. Dr. Kerner will provide in-house expertise and strategic direction for META's rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio. Ms. Roberts will manage META's government and public relations and coordinate the interface to the expanding organization at the executive level.

"I am thrilled to announce the return of Cindy Roberts to the team and the addition of Dr Kerner. These executives bring deep industry experience and operational expertise in driving strategic roadmaps, developing best practices and enforcement in intellectual property, building exceptional teams and experience with marketing and communication strategies," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

Dr. Shann Kerner has over 25 years of experience in intellectual property law representing life sciences, medical device, and laboratory supply companies. Dr. Kerner joins META from Lathrop GPM. Prior to practicing law, Dr. Kerner held a joint appointment as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Department of Neuropathology and at Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Developmental Neuropathology. Before joining Lathrop, she was a partner at WilmerHale for over 12 years and was involved in developing the life sciences practice at the Boston office of DLA Piper.

"Having become a NASDAQ-listed company and strengthened our balance sheet, META is now in a position to accelerate the development of our medical assets as well as to pursue additional strategic opportunities," commented Ken Rice, META's CFO and EVP. "Dr. Kerner's background will help to advance both these initiatives. I have worked with Dr. Kerner for over 15 years with superb results, and Ms. Roberts in her new role will ensure coordination within a rapidly expanding organization."

Cindy Roberts rejoins META from Sustainable Marine, where she served as Vice President Communications. Previously, she was Vice President Marketing and Communications at META from 2015-2020. Ms. Roberts' career spans more than 25 years in marketing, communications, and public affairs, working in both the public and private sector. She spent many years doing crisis communications and was a member of Hill and Knowlton's national team. She was a Senior Public Affairs Advisor at Nova Scotia Business Inc. Ms. Roberts worked for Microsoft Canada supporting their national product launches and communications activities in Atlantic Canada and then for Bay of Fundy Tourism in the New7Wonders of Nature Campaign, which landed a spot as a global finalist.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "plans," "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should," "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech's facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech's team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 23, 2021, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

